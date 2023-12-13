Niobium Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.81 million and $31,357.07 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.00591569 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $31,736.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.