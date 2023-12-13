Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

NOK stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

