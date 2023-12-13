Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) & MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Financial Comparison

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) and MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norfolk Southern and MTR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $12.75 billion 3.94 $3.27 billion $9.12 24.37 MTR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than MTR.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Norfolk Southern and MTR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 0 7 14 0 2.67 MTR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus price target of $238.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than MTR.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and MTR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 16.96% 22.26% 7.14% MTR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats MTR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments. The company offers domestic and cross-boundary railway services, airport express, and a light rail and bus feeder system. It operates rail network; and stations. The company also provides intercity railway services; leases advertising, office, retail, and car parking spaces at railway stations; offers telecommunication and bandwidth services in railway premises; provides estate management services; and invests in, develops, manages, and leases properties, including shopping malls and offices. In addition, it is involved in the construction, operation, and maintenance of mass transit railway systems. Further, it operates Octopus, a contactless smartcard common payment system; and provides railway consultancy and project management services, as well as offers railway management, engineering, and technology training services. Additionally, the company administers the operation of MTR academy; and provides station management, financing, technical support, and mobile telecommunication network and related services. It also operates cable car system and a theme village. MTR Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

