NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 5.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.78. 570,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,199,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $176,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 509,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

