Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

