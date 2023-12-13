NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NS

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.