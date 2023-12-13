Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,079. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

