OKC Token (OKT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.67 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.25 or 0.00056103 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

