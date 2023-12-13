Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Up to $369.45

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $369.45, but opened at $376.86. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $382.29, with a volume of 330,855 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.95.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.39 and a 200 day moving average of $387.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.