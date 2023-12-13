Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

