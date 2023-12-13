Old North State Trust LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

