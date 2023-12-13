Old North State Trust LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $507.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

