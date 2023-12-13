Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $219.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.75.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

