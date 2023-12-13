Old North State Trust LLC Sells 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

