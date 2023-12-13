Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

