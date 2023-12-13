Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. Oracle has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,136,000 after buying an additional 1,190,150 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.