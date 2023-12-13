Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.