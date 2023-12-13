Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.39 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

