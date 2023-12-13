O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

ORLY opened at $972.79 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $949.54 and a 200-day moving average of $939.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

