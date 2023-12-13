Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 40,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

