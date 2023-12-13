Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,048 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $185,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

