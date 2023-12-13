Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 14,234 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $129,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 212.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 232,284 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

