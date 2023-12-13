Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $399,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

