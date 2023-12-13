Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $141.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,713 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $141,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.