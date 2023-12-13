Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $170.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

