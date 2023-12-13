Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $179.38 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $179,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTCS opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

