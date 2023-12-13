Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $207.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

