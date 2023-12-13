Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $603.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.73% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $603,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1426 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

