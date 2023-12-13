Osaic Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,704 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $161,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.