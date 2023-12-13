Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $107,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

