Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 40,975 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $151,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

