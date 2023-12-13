Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 512,343 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,343 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $166,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

