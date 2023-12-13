Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $192,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

