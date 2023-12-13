Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $176.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.20.

OC stock opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

