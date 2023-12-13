Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of OXLC opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

