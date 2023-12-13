Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of 146.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

