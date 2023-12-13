PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Increases Dividend to $3.20 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 317,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,813. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Read Our Latest Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.