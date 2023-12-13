Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,017,000 after buying an additional 3,187,820 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

