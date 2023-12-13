PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.39.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PacWest Bancorp

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 129,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 246.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 726,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.