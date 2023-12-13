PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

