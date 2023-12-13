Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,631 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,015. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

