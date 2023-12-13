Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 391,441 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.01% of Biomea Fusion worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. FMR LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 439,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $498.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.43. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

