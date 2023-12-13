Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,509,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,858. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

