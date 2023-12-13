Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,403 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tyra Biosciences worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 110,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,425. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

