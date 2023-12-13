Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,358 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth approximately $100,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 55.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,297. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

