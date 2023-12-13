Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $31.37 Million Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,370 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $31,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

