Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1,277.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816,070 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Vir Biotechnology worth $48,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

VIR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 108,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.38. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

