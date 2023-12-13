Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $7.15 Million Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,600 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

VKTX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 425,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.61. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.