Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $27.19 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,186,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Illumina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.59. 726,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.16.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

