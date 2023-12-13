Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 467,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,143,000. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. 723,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

